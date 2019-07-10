Matt Lauer’s Wife Annette Roque Files for Divorce More Than a Year After Today Firing

Matt Lauer and Annette Roque are officially ending their 20-year marriage

Roque filed divorce papers in a New York court on Tuesday, a year and a half after their split, E! News has confirmed. She and the disgraced former Today show co-anchor share three children: sons Jack, 18, and Thijs, 12, and daughter Romy, 15.

"The case, which is an uncontested matrimonial, was filed on July 9th in State Supreme Court in Suffolk County, New York and is awaiting judicial review of the agreement," a court spokesperson told E! News in a statement. "Upon a judge's signature, it will be sent to the court clerk's office to be entered. The process could take up to a few months."

Lauer and Roque split in late 2017, shortly after he was fired from NBC, where he was reportedly paid $20 million a year, over sexual harassment allegations. At the time, he apologized "to the people I have hurt." He also said that some of the accusations made against him were "untrue or mischaracterized" but that "there is enough truth in these stories to make me feel embarrassed and ashamed." Divorce rumors have loomed since the former pair's breakup.