Donald Glover Defends Halle Bailey Amid The Little Mermaid Casting Backlash

Donald Glover is rallying behind Halle Bailey amid criticism over her casting in Disney's upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action reboot.

Last week, debates were sparked online after it was announced that the singer of R&B duo Chloe x Halle, a black woman, will play Ariel. Critics maintain that the character should be white and red-headed like the 1989 animated character. Others accuse naysayers of simply being racist.

Donald weighed in on Halle's casting in The Little Mermaid in an interview with E! News' Zuri Hall.

"I thought that was so special," the actor said on Tuesday at the premiere of Disney's live-action reboot of The Lion King, in which he portrays adult Simba. "We were just watching that film and I'm like, that's such a great story but I'm just like, I dunno, I just hope that she's like having fun and don't let anybody make you feel the opposite of how you want to feel. It's a very special role and you earned it, so I hope you're listening."