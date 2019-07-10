Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Spark Engagement Rumors: Relive Their Romance

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 11:33 AM
Are Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson engaged? Social media sure thinks so!
The beloved British model and the Pretty Little Liars alum, who worked together on the 2019 movie Her Smell, have the Internet convinced that they're ready to wed. While the pair first started dating over a year ago, it was just last month that the couple officially confirmed their romance in a post celebrating Pride Month.
Cara later revealed the special reason why she and Ashley decided to go public with their relationship, telling E! News, "It is Pride, it's been 50 years since Stonewall happened and I don't know. It's been just a bit over our year anniversary, so, why not?"
Engagement speculation went into overdrive this week as, Cara, 26, and Ashley, 29, were spotted vacationing in Saint-Tropez, with gold bands on their fingers.
While the duo has yet to comment on the speculation, Ashley's mom, Shannon Benson, appeared to address the engagement rumors on Tuesday, sharing a post on Instagram that read, "How easy it is for so many of us today to be undoubtedly full of information yet fully deprived of accurate information."
As we wait for an official confirmation or denial from Cara and Ashley, let's take a look back at their romance over the last year!
Getty Images
Cara and Ashley first sparked romance rumors in May 2018 when they were spotted holding hands in New York City. Later that month, pictures emerged of Cara kissing Ashley on the cheek.
In Aug. 2018, the Pretty Little Liars alum shared a selfie on Instagram wearing "A" and "C" initials on her necklace. Days later, Cara and Ashley were photographed kissing at Heathrow Airport in London.
Sonia Recchia/Getty Images for RBC
In Sept. 2018, the co-stars promoted Her Smell at the Toronto International Film Festival.
In March 2019, stylist Jamie Mizrahi shared this sweet picture of Cara and Ashley after the Chanel show in Paris. "post show cuddle puddle," Jamie captioned the social media snap.
Craig Barritt/Getty Images for The Trevor Project
In June 2019, Cara posted a video of her and Ashley kissing, confirming their relationship. The model and actress captioned the post with heart and rainbow emojis, writing, "#PRIDE."
Best Image / BACKGRID
"They just do normal things like get coffee, walk the dog or go to the movies. They like to stay home together a lot and just chill," a source told E! News of the duo's romance. "They are very sweet and loving together. They are always doing simple nice things for each other and it all comes very easy and naturally. They are committed to one another and very much in love."
KCS Presse / MEGA
The couple attends a pre-wedding celebration for Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman in late June.
Best Image / BACKGRID
In July 2019, engagement rumors went into overdrive as the couple was spotted wearing gold bands as they enjoyed a vacation in France.
