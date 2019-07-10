Tana Mongeau Shuts Down Jake Paul Marriage Rumors 2 Weeks After Engagement

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 10:26 AM

Tana Mongeau wants to clarify that yes, she and Jake Paul are still engaged, but no, they have not yet wed.

Two weeks ago, Mongeau announced on social media that she and the fellow YouTube star planned to marry. However, fans were skeptical and diamond experts cast doubts on the authenticity of the multiple new rings Mongeau displayed. E! News later learned that they are all made of cubic zirconia. Despite this, the two continued to insist they are engaged, and Paul even shared an onstage proposal video.

On Tuesday, Mongeau, 21, responded on Twitter to a news story claiming that she and Paul, 22, had gone ahead and gotten married.

"FAKE NEWS," she tweeted. "We're still engaged bitch you'll know when we have a wedding."

Also on Tuesday, Mongeau and Paul shared on Instagram photos of themselves posing in an engagement photo shoot, which also features his dog Thor.

"Bet you didn't think we'd be engaged for this long... #ThePauls," Mongeau wrote.

Tana Mongeau, Jake Paul

Instagram

The two made their relationship public a few months ago. Earlier this year, she dated Brad Sousa for a few months. She was also in a relationship with actress Bella Thorne for a year and a half until this past February. 

