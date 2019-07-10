Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids to a Polo Match

It's a royal baby playdate!

Meghan Markle stepped out with her and Prince Harry's 2-month-old son on Wednesday to cheer on the Duke of Sussex as he and brother Prince William competed in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy. The event was held at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England.

The two were joined by William's wife Kate Middleton and the couple's three children, Prince George, who will turn 6 this month, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

This marked the first public outing for Archie since his christening this past weekend and the first time he has been seen in public with his cousins.

He sported a white onesie to the event. Meghan, who held him in her arms, wore a $595 loose-fitting olive green Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan maxi dress and $275 gold-tone Givenchy aviator sunglasses, and her hair loose, according to Meghan's Mirror.

Kate sported a short sleeve pink printed maxi dress, espadrille wedges and red and gold Mulberry England cross-body handbag. George wore a seagrass green polo shirt and camo cargo pants. Charlotte wore a pink printed dress. Louis sported a navy polo shirt and green shorts.