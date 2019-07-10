Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids to a Polo Match

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 10:02 AM

It's a royal baby playdate!

Meghan Markle stepped out with her and Prince Harry's 2-month-old son on Wednesday to cheer on the Duke of Sussex as he and brother Prince William competed in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy. The event was held at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England.

The two were joined by William's wife Kate Middleton and the couple's three children, Prince George, who will turn 6 this month, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.

This marked the first public outing for Archie since his christening this past weekend and the first time he has been seen in public with his cousins.

He sported a white onesie to the event. Meghan, who held him in her arms, wore a $595 loose-fitting olive green Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan maxi dress and $275 gold-tone Givenchy aviator sunglasses, and her hair loose, according to Meghan's Mirror

Kate sported a short sleeve pink printed maxi dress, espadrille wedges and red and gold Mulberry England cross-body handbag. George wore a seagrass green polo shirt and camo cargo pants. Charlotte wore a pink printed dress. Louis sported a navy polo shirt and green shorts.

See photos of the royal family:

Meghan Markle, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Archie

The Duchess of Sussex carries her and Prince Harry's son at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England.

Prince William, Prince Harry, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Andrew Matthews/AP/Shutterstock

Prince Harry and Prince William

The two play polo and compete for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England.

Kate Middleton, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Kids

The Duchess of Cambridge appears with her and Prince William's children, Prince GeorgePrincess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Archie and Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

The duchess moms appear with their kids.

Kate Middleton, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Kate Middleton and Prince Louis

The Duchess of Cambridge plays with her and Prince William's youngest child.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The King Power Royal Charity Polo Day

Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Baby Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear with their son.

The outing comes days after Meghan made a surprise appearance with friends at Wimbledon to cheer on her friend Serena Williams. The visit was marred by controversy; Media consultant and former BBC sports presenter Sally Jones wrote in the Daily Telegraph that a member of the Duchess of Sussex's security team asked her not to take pictures of the royal as she sat in the same row, saying, "She's here in a private capacity." Sally claimed she was actually taking photos of Serena.

"I said to him, 'Have you thought about having a word with any of the television cameras?' He looked a little uncomfortable," The Sun quoted Sally as saying.

The royal family has not commented on the incident. The Sun quoted a royal source as saying, "It's not uncommon for personal protection officers accompanying any members of the Royal Family to ask people not to take pictures so they can engage with people and events rather than camera phones."

