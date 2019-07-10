Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton Bring Their Kids to a Polo Match

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 10:02 AM
It's a royal baby playdate!
Meghan Markle stepped out with her and Prince Harry's 2-month-old son on Wednesday to cheer on the Duke of Sussex as he and brother Prince William competed in the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day for the Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Trophy. The event was held at the Billingbear Polo Club in Wokingham, England.
The two were joined by William's wife Kate Middleton and the couple's three children, Prince George, who will turn 6 this month, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1.
This marked the first public outing for Archie since his christening this past weekend and the first time he has been seen in public with his cousins.
He sported a white onesie to the event. Meghan, who held him in her arms, wore a $595 loose-fitting olive green Lisa Marie Fernandez Rosetta linen caftan maxi dress and $275 gold-tone Givenchy aviator sunglasses, and her hair loose, according to Meghan's Mirror.
Kate sported a short sleeve pink printed maxi dress, espadrille wedges and red and gold Mulberry England cross-body handbag. George wore a seagrass green polo shirt and camo cargo pants. Charlotte wore a pink printed dress. Louis sported a navy polo shirt and green shorts.
See photos of the royal family:
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Sussex carries her and Prince Harry's son at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England.
Andrew Matthews/AP/Shutterstock
The two play polo and compete for the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial Polo Trophy at the King Power Royal Charity Polo Day at Billingbear Polo Club, Wokingham, England.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cambridge appears with her and Prince William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.
Article continues below
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The duchess moms appear with their kids.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Duchess of Cambridge plays with her and Prince William's youngest child.
Tim Rooke/Shutterstock
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appear with their son.
Article continues below
The outing comes days after Meghan made a surprise appearance with friends at Wimbledon to cheer on her friend Serena Williams. The visit was marred by controversy; Media consultant and former BBC sports presenter Sally Jones wrote in the Daily Telegraph that a member of the Duchess of Sussex's security team asked her not to take pictures of the royal as she sat in the same row, saying, "She's here in a private capacity." Sally claimed she was actually taking photos of Serena.
"I said to him, 'Have you thought about having a word with any of the television cameras?' He looked a little uncomfortable," The Sun quoted Sally as saying.
The royal family has not commented on the incident. The Sun quoted a royal source as saying, "It's not uncommon for personal protection officers accompanying any members of the Royal Family to ask people not to take pictures so they can engage with people and events rather than camera phones."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?