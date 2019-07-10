Amber Portwood Allegedly Used Machete in Reported Attack on Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

by Corinne Heller | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019

Amber Portwood is accused of wielding a machete while attacking her boyfriend Andrew Glennon during a confrontation that led to her arrest last week.

On July 5, the 29-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend in their Indiana home while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. She was charged with three felonies: domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. After the incident, Glennon filed papers seeking custody of the child

Prosecutors claim in court documents obtained by E! News that during the incident, Portwood struck a machete into a door while Glennon was standing directly on the other side, creating a "substantial risk of bodily injury" to him. They claim that she "did knowingly touch" Glennon in a "rude, insolent or angry manner" in front of their son, "knowing the child was present and might be able to see or hear the offense."

According to a police affidavit obtained by E! News, Glennon had sent an officer a text message that read, "I need help…my life and my son's life is in danger." Cops arrived at the couple's home and Glennon stated that he and Portwood had gotten into an argument and that she struck him with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions, while he was holding James in his right arm. The child was unharmed.

Glennon also told police that Portwood had struck him several times in the past and had threatened him "countless" other times with physical violence. She was then read her Miranda Right. Police said she stated that she did strike Glennon with a shoe, but that "it was in the shoulder, and I barely hit him." She said she struck him because she was frustrated that he was recording her "yelling." Portwood was then taken into custody.

Portwood appeared in court in Wednesday to answer to the criminal charges and an automatic not-guilty plea was entered. A no contact order was issued against her. Portwood is due back in court at the end of the month.

In his custody documents, Glennon states that he "believes it is in James' best interests that he be awarded sole legal and primary physical custody," and that Portwood "be ordered to contribute to James' support." Glennon also "believes that it is not currently in James' best interests" for Portwood "to have unsupervised parenting time."

The reality star has had trouble with the law several times over the past few years. In 2010, she was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly slapping and choking now-ex-fiancé Gary Shirley in front of their toddler daughter, Leah, now 10.

Following her recent arrest, Shirley tweeted, "My prayers are with @AmberLPortwood, Andrew, & most importantly baby James,. Idk any of the particulars, however I'm thinking of them...And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend."

—Reporting by Jessica Finn

