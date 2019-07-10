Amber Portwood Allegedly Used Machete in Reported Attack on Boyfriend Andrew Glennon

Amber Portwood is accused of wielding a machete while attacking her boyfriend Andrew Glennon during a confrontation that led to her arrest last week.

On July 5, the 29-year-old Teen Mom star was arrested after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend in their Indiana home while he was holding their 1-year-old son, James. She was charged with three felonies: domestic battery, domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old and criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon. After the incident, Glennon filed papers seeking custody of the child.

Prosecutors claim in court documents obtained by E! News that during the incident, Portwood struck a machete into a door while Glennon was standing directly on the other side, creating a "substantial risk of bodily injury" to him. They claim that she "did knowingly touch" Glennon in a "rude, insolent or angry manner" in front of their son, "knowing the child was present and might be able to see or hear the offense."

According to a police affidavit obtained by E! News, Glennon had sent an officer a text message that read, "I need help…my life and my son's life is in danger." Cops arrived at the couple's home and Glennon stated that he and Portwood had gotten into an argument and that she struck him with her shoe on the right side of his neck, causing pain and abrasions, while he was holding James in his right arm. The child was unharmed.