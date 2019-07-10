The 100 Says Goodbye to Original Cast Member Henry Ian Cusick

It's the end of an era for Henry Ian Cusick and The 100. The Lost and Scandal veteran marked his last episode of The CW sci-fi drama with a tweet.

"All things end and that's was Kane's. Thanks to @JRothenbergTV and all the cast crew writers directors of #the100 but especially to you #kabby and #kane supporters, your passion and support over the years has been truly wonderful and I love you guys for that! May we meet again X," Cusick tweeted.

Executive producer Jason Rothenberg tweeted his thanks to Cusick.