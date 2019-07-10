Miley Cyrus Is Ready for Summer in an Itsy Bitsy Black Bikini

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 6:38 AM
It's bathing suit season and Miley Cyrus is dressed for the occasion.
As we're in the full swing of summer, the "Party Up the Street" star has been "keeping' it casual" in an itsy bitsy black string bikini. The songstress shared snaps and selfies of herself in the beachwear on Instagram as she lounged inside a sun-filled house.
While it's unclear where Cyrus was posing or her personal photo shoot, she clearly had some fun with it as she sported a blazer on top. "Business as usual," she said of one snap.
"Selfie-ish," Cyrus captioned another photo sans blazer.
The star reportedly headed out on an "impromptu road trip" earlier this week and judging by the open suitcase next to her, she's either still on the go or took a break from unpacking.
Late last month, the star headed across the pond to take the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England. It's bound to continue being a busy summer for Cyrus, who released the first of three upcoming extended plays, She Is Coming, in May.
In June, she dropped "Mother's Daughter," the lead single from her second extended play, She Is Here, which is expected to release this summer.
The wait is on! In the meantime, here's how other celebs have been spending their summer:
Savio / MEGA
The top model looks cute in her yellow bikini while in Greece.
Consider this picture her official audition for The Little Mermaid.
Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Well, Nick Jonas wins the Instagram Husband of the Summer award after capturing this perfect snap.
Article continues below
She sizzles! The Cravings author shows off her incredible physique during a Eurotrip with John Legend and their kids.
SplashNews.com
Ain't no vacation like a Kardashian vacation! The KKW Beauty founder takes in the sights and sounds of Costa Rica during a family getaway.
BACKGRID
The Dancing With the Stars duo snap a selfie on the beaches of France.
Article continues below
BACKGRID
Hawaii is the destination of choice for this Jane the Virgin star, who strolls along the beach in a tie dye two-piece.
SplashNews.com
Bombshell alert! The pop star has a Baywatch moment on the beaches of Hawaii.
Flightrisk / BACKGRID
Before officially tying the knot, the actor and his longtime love share an intimate moment while vacationing in Hawaii.
Article continues below
Papadakis Press/MEGA
Alright, alright, alright! The Oscar winner enjoys some R&R in Greece.
Backgrid
The E! reality star is spotted taking a dip in Costa Rica.
RM / SplashNews.com
Summer time and the living's easy, just ask the Claws actress.
Article continues below
SplashNews.com
The Vanderpump Rules star rings in her nuptials to Jax Taylor with a beach bash in Miami.
SplashNews.com
The singer and her beau enjoy alone time in Miami.
Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Women's National Soccer Team Live Their Best Lives at Parade of Champions
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?