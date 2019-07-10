Miley Cyrus Is Ready for Summer in an Itsy Bitsy Black Bikini

  By
    &

Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 6:38 AM

Miley Cyrus, Bikini

Instagram

It's bathing suit season and Miley Cyrus is dressed for the occasion. 

As we're in the full swing of summer, the "Party Up the Street" star has been "keeping' it casual" in an itsy bitsy black string bikini. The songstress shared snaps and selfies of herself in the beachwear on Instagram as she lounged inside a sun-filled house. 

While it's unclear where Cyrus was posing or her personal photo shoot, she clearly had some fun with it as she sported a blazer on top. "Business as usual," she said of one snap. 

Watch

Miley Cyrus Slams Liam Hemsworth Breakup Rumors

"Selfie-ish," Cyrus captioned another photo sans blazer. 

Miley Cyrus, Bikini

Instagram

The star reportedly headed out on an "impromptu road trip" earlier this week and judging by the open suitcase next to her, she's either still on the go or took a break from unpacking.

Late last month, the star headed across the pond to take the stage at the Glastonbury Festival in England. It's bound to continue being a busy summer for Cyrus, who released the first of three upcoming extended plays, She Is Coming, in May. 

In June, she dropped "Mother's Daughter," the lead single from her second extended play, She Is Here, which is expected to release this summer. 

The wait is on! In the meantime, here's how other celebs have been spending their summer: 

Kendall Jenner

Savio / MEGA

Kendall Jenner

The top model looks cute in her yellow bikini while in Greece. 

Shay Mitchell

Instagram

Shay Mitchell

Consider this picture her official audition for The Little Mermaid

Priyanka Chopra

Instagram/Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra

Well, Nick Jonas wins the Instagram Husband of the Summer award after capturing this perfect snap. 

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen

She sizzles! The Cravings author shows off her incredible physique during a Eurotrip with John Legend and their kids.

Kim Kardashian, Summer Vacation, beach

SplashNews.com

Kim Kardashian

Ain't no vacation like a Kardashian vacation! The KKW Beauty founder takes in the sights and sounds of Costa Rica during a family getaway.

Derek Hough, Hayley Erbert, Summer Vacation, beach

BACKGRID

Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert

The Dancing With the Stars duo snap a selfie on the beaches of France.

Article continues below

Gina Rodriguez, Summer Vacation, beach

BACKGRID

Gina Rodriguez

Hawaii is the destination of choice for this Jane the Virgin star, who strolls along the beach in a tie dye two-piece.

Katy Perry, Summer Vacation, beach **UNDER EMBARGO TIL 8:40am PT July 3 2019**

SplashNews.com

Katy Perry

Bombshell alert! The pop star has a Baywatch moment on the beaches of Hawaii.

Miles Teller, Keleigh Sperry, Summer Vacation, beach

Flightrisk / BACKGRID

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Before officially tying the knot, the actor and his longtime love share an intimate moment while vacationing in Hawaii. 

Article continues below

Matthew McConaughey, Summer Vacation, beach

Papadakis Press/MEGA

Matthew McConaughey

Alright, alright, alright! The Oscar winner enjoys some R&R in Greece. 

Kourtney Kardashian

Backgrid

Kourtney Kardashian

The E! reality star is spotted taking a dip in Costa Rica. 

Karrueche Tran

RM / SplashNews.com

Karrueche Tran

Summer time and the living's easy, just ask the Claws actress.

Article continues below

Brittany Cartwright, Summer Vacation, beach

SplashNews.com

Brittany Cartwright

The Vanderpump Rules star rings in her nuptials to Jax Taylor with a beach bash in Miami.

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari

SplashNews.com

Britney Spears & Sam Asghari

The singer and her beau enjoy alone time in Miami. 

