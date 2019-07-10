The Masked Singer Season 2 Contestants Revealed: Meet the Egg, Flamingo, Skeleton and More

Fox

The production schedule is the first thing producers have to figure out, before any casting can be done, and they've been examining the future of the show throughout all of season one to help determine what will be needed for the production in season two.

"We are starting to look every week we start to look at different elements of the show, how the audience is reacting, what's working, what isn't working and these guys have been working really hard and to see what changes we can make to Season 2," Fox President of Alternative programming Rob Wade said on the TV Critics Association panel, about halfway through the season. "I think the difference between a scripted show and an unscripted show is an unscripted show, the first season, you really don't quite know what you are doing. You are playing it from your guts and your heart. Any great producer who has done an international hit format will know that you need to build season after season after season, improve, improve, improve. That's how you get longevity."

And as for when that season two will air, that's what the network is likely now working on after seeing the success of the finale.

"We are looking at all elements of the show, scheduling being one of them, and deciding how and when it comes back is also really crucial," Wade continued. "We do have three or four weeks left, though, and I think we want to see how the audience reacts to that. And then we'll get together as a big team internally and speak to the producers and really figure out the optimum time to bring it back, because it's obviously been a big hit and it's a very important asset to us at FOX."