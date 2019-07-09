The Lion King Premiere: See Every Look As Beyoncé and More Stars Arrive

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Can you feel the love tonight on the Lion King red carpet?
The star-studded cast came together for the world premiere of the highly-anticipated live-action film. Beyoncé, Donald Glover and the rest of the talented ensemble walked the red carpet in glamorous designer items while stopping for the occasional photo.
Fans have just a few days left until they can head to the theater to see the stars in action, but the Lion King stars are promising that it will be worth the wait. In a recent interview, Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, who voice Timon and Pumbaa respectively, said that director Jon Favreau revived the classic movie in a way that nods to the original while "[making] it our own."
And Rogen assures that he and Billy do an amazing job with the fan-favorite "Hakuna Matata." He joked, "Eventually the anxiety wears off, but that's a big one to take on."
Tonight, Disney fanatics will be able to listen to the track "Spirit" from the The Lion King: The Gift album, which is produced by the Queen Bey herself. The complete album is set to be released on July 19.
But will the movie and music live up the hype? Well, with an all-star cast like this, there's no doubt that the movie will be a hit!
Check out the photos below to see the actors dazzle on the red carpet.
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Alfred Woodard
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Anneliese van der Pol
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Florence Kasumba
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Kelly Rowland
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Shahadi Wright Joseph
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
LeAnn Rimes
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Gina Carano
Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Halle Bailey
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Nia Sioux
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Maia Mitchell
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Navia Robinson
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Raven-Symone
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Donald Glover
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Seth Rogen
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Rufus Sewell
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Sarah Finn
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Billy Eichner
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Zooey Deschanel
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Keegan-Michael Key
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Michelle Williams
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Skai Jackson
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Yvette Nicole Brown
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Marsai Martin
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Meghan Trainor
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Sky Katz
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Remi Cruz
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Ruth Righi
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Demi Singleton
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Emily Deschanel
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock
Teala Dunn
Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage
Kalen Allen
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Denise Rodriguez