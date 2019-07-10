How a Year of Unspeakable Tragedy Changed Everything for Lisa Vanderpump and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"Opening a new restaurant and dealing with personal feelings and then this complete f--k-up with all my friends, it's been a lot to actually deal with. But I feel I'm in a different place now. Things are turning around. Out with the old, in with the new."

Succinct as they may be, those four sentences uttered by Lisa Vanderpump during last night's season finale mark the last words we'll ever hear the restaurateur utter on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As we watched her arrange her trademark pink roses and survey the land at her hilltop Hollywood Hills oasis, Villa Rosa, in the episode's final moments, we witnessed the last act of an OG Housewife, one who, amid said "complete f--k-up" with each and every one of her co-stars, opted to skip out on the contractually-obligated three-part reunion special, beginning Tuesday, July 16, and put down her diamond—permanently.

While the move doesn't sever LVP's ties to Bravo entirely—she is still the star and executive producer of spinoff series Vanderpump Rules, currently filming its eight season, after all—it does mark the end of an era. And it comes at the end of what's proven to be, perhaps, one of the most difficult years in the British socialite's life.