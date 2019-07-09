Amber Portwood's Boyfriend Requests Emergency Custody Hearing After Arrest

Amber Portwood is facing a new legal battle.

Andrew Glennon is seeking custody of his and Amber's 1-year-old son, James Glennon, E! News has learned. He filed a petition for an emergency hearing regarding the paternity and custody of their child, just days after his girlfriend was released from jail.

The mother-of-two was put behind bars on Friday after allegedly assaulting Glennon at their shared home in Indiana. In a statement, police told E! News that officers were sent to Portwood's house at 3:00 a.m. because they received a call about a disturbance. When they arrived on the scene, a male victim claimed he and his live-in girlfriend were involved in a disagreement that turned violent. The victim alleges that she assaulted him while holding their infant child.

This isn't the first time that Amber has allegedly beaten her partner. In 2010, she was arrested and charged with felony domestic battery and neglect of a dependent, and misdemeanor domestic battery after allegedly slapping and choking now-ex-fiancé Gary Shirley in front of their toddler daughter, Leah.