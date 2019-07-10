These Shorts Had a 1,300 Person Waitlist

WRANGLER®
by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 3:00 AM
Ah, the product waitlist. Is there anything more alluring to an It girl? The product waitlist calls us like style's own siren song—and for good reason. It means our fellow fashionistas have already scoped out and scooped up a must-have item, giving it instant street cred for the rest of us.
Our latest obsession? These Lil Nas x Wrangler cutoff shorts, which had a 1,300 person waitlist but are now back in stock!
In case you missed it, the Lil Nas x Wrangler collection launched launched in May. Inspired by Lil Nas' crossover hit "Old Town Road," Wrangler calls the capsule collab a "fresh remix of classic Wrangler styles for the kind of modern cowboy that can't be put in a box." Yeehaw, indeed!
One review on the Wrangler site raves "I get compliments on these EVERYWHERE" while another has crowned these "THE IT SHORTS OF SUMMER '19." That said, some reviewers have noted that these short run a little small, so you might want to size up. Whatever you do, buy soon before they sell out again!
