These Shorts Had a 1,300 Person Waitlist

  • By
    &

by Katherine Riley | Wed., Jul. 10, 2019 3:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
LIL NAS X COLLECTION: WOMEN'S CUT-OFF SHORT, WRANGLER&amp;reg;

WRANGLER®

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Ah, the product waitlist. Is there anything more alluring to an It girl? The product waitlist calls us like style's own siren song—and for good reason. It means our fellow fashionistas have already scoped out and scooped up a must-have item, giving it instant street cred for the rest of us.

Our latest obsession? These Lil Nas x Wrangler cutoff shorts, which had a 1,300 person waitlist but are now back in stock!

LIL NAS X COLLECTION: WOMEN'S CUT-OFF SHORT, WRANGLER&amp;reg;

WRANGLER®

In case you missed it, the Lil Nas x Wrangler collection launched launched in May. Inspired by Lil Nas' crossover hit "Old Town Road," Wrangler calls the capsule collab a "fresh remix of classic Wrangler styles for the kind of modern cowboy that can't be put in a box." Yeehaw, indeed!

One review on the Wrangler site raves "I get compliments on these EVERYWHERE" while another has crowned these "THE IT SHORTS OF SUMMER '19." That said, some reviewers have noted that these short run a little small, so you might want to size up. Whatever you do, buy soon before they sell out again!

SHOP NOW: $79 at Wrangler

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Daily Deals , Shopping , Fashion , Life/Style , Style Collective , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: National Kitten Day, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran Katy Perry

11 Trendy Fashions That Are Purrfect for Cat Lovers

Beyonce, The Lion King Premiere, Red Carpet Fashion

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy Carter Are Dripping in Diamonds at The Lion King World Premiere

Natalie Halcro, Relatively Nat & Liv 107

Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Are Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye About Work

Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala

Lady Gaga Announces New Beauty Line Haus Laboratories With Cheeky Motto: ''Our Haus, Your Rules''

E-Comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Natalie Halcro

Find Out Why Natalie Halcro & Olivia Pierson Call Kim Kardashian an "Inspiration"

Tan France, Revenge Body 301

Tan France's Coming Out Advice to a Revenge Body Participant Will Warm Your Heart

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.