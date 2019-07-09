Lady Gaga Announces New Beauty Line Haus Laboratories With Cheeky Motto: ''Our Haus, Your Rules''

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 1:16 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Lady Gaga, 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp, 2019 Met Gala

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Sound the alarm: Lady Gaga is launching a beauty line.

The 33-year-old star is stepping into the makeup world with the upcoming release of Haus Laboratories. Like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner before her, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta plans to bring funky, fresh and fabulous cosmetics to our vanity.

Need proof? The "Shallow" singer gave fans a taste of what's to come on her social media accounts on Tuesday morning. From bold lipstick shades to mesmerizing shadows and daring blush colors, the campaign photos and videos highlight the brand's versatility.

"This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love every version of yourself," the cosmetic company's Instagram announcement reads. With another post cheekily stating, "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that's too bad."

When it comes to the Oscar winner's creation, she expresses that she wants everyone to feel empowered.

Watch

Brandon Maxwell Explains Lady Gaga's Epic Met Gala Looks

"When I was young, I never felt beautiful. And as I struggled to find a sense of both inner and outer beauty, I discovered the power of makeup," she wrote on Instagram. "I remember watching my mother put her makeup on every morning, basking in the glow of her power to put on her bravest face as the hard working woman she was. I then began to experiment with makeup as a way to make my dreams of being as strong as my mother become true."

She continued, "It was then that I invented Lady Gaga. I found the superhero within me by looking in the mirror and seeing who I wanted to be."

Lady Gaga

James Devaney/GC Images

"Sometimes beauty doesn't come naturally from within." she shared. "But I'm so grateful that makeup inspired a bravery in me I didn't know I had."

Adding, that "having the ability to invent myself and transform" helped her discover her true beauty. She closed with a powerful statement: "They said I was just weird, but really, I was just Born This Way."

Additionally, the Joanne singer's go-to makeup artist, Sarah Tanno, helped bring her vision to life.

"I can't begin to tell you how special and emotional this day is for me. A dream project built on our love of art, makeup and friendship," she captioned her heartwarming post. "To do this with my best friend and my muse has been one of the most gratifying experiences. I hope you all feel very empowered by what we have created and love yourself. Art is subjective, it's how you see yourself."

Haus Laboratories is available for pre-order on July 15. Yes, in FIVE. FREAKIN. DAYS. However, if you miss the pre-order date, the 33-year-old star's line will officially hit the market in September.

In an interview with Business of Fashion, the Grammy winner revealed her line will be exclusively sold on Amazon.

Moreover, fans can expect to shop multi-purpose products for cheeks, eyes and lips in six various shades. Plus, there will be kits featuring all three goodies for $49, according to the publication. It’s unclear if more is on the horizon, like complexion products.

Either way, set your alarms and mark your calendars because there's a "Million Reasons" to add Gaga's products to cart.

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Lady Gaga , Celebrities , Makeup , Beauty , Style Collective , Style Collective Beauty , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-comm: How To Get Laura Dern's Big Little Waves

How to Get Laura Dern's Big Little Waves

E-Comm: Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

Nordstrom Anniversary Sale 2019: Your Guide to the Best Deals

Ecomm: Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Everything You Need to Know

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Extremely Toned Body in Risqué Bathing Suit

E-Comm: Oprah Winfrey, Oprah's Summer 2019 Reading Lis

O, The Oprah Magazine's Summer 2019 Reading List

Becca Tilley x L*Space

See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

Cara Santana, E-Commerce

Shea Marie's Victoria's Secret Swim Line May Be Your Next Summer Obsession

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.