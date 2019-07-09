Lady Gaga Announces New Beauty Line Haus Laboratories With Cheeky Motto: ''Our Haus, Your Rules''

Sound the alarm: Lady Gaga is launching a beauty line.

The 33-year-old star is stepping into the makeup world with the upcoming release of Haus Laboratories. Like Rihanna and Kylie Jenner before her, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta plans to bring funky, fresh and fabulous cosmetics to our vanity.

Need proof? The "Shallow" singer gave fans a taste of what's to come on her social media accounts on Tuesday morning. From bold lipstick shades to mesmerizing shadows and daring blush colors, the campaign photos and videos highlight the brand's versatility.

"This is your glam. Your expression. Your artistry. We want you to love every version of yourself," the cosmetic company's Instagram announcement reads. With another post cheekily stating, "The last thing the world needs is another beauty brand. But that's too bad."

When it comes to the Oscar winner's creation, she expresses that she wants everyone to feel empowered.