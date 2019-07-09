The Game of Thrones Prequel Will Have Starks and Direwolves

Winter is coming back.

While the currently untitled Game of Thrones prequel won't feature any characters we currently know and love from the series that just wrapped in May, we now know that it will feature one familiar family: the Starks.

Author George R.R. Martin confirmed their presence in a new interview with EW.

"The Starks will definitely be there," he said, and then went on to confirm that we'll be seeing some familiar creatures, as well.

"Obviously the White Walkers are here—or as they're called in my books, The Others—and that will be an aspect of it," he said. "There are things like direwolves and mammoths."

This makes sense for anyone who has ever paid attention to Game of Thrones history, as the Starks were descended from the First Men, who ruled Westeros for thousands of years and kept control of the North even after the Andals invaded from Essos. Since the prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, it wasn't clear exactly who would be around at that point, and while we will see Starks, Lannisters aren't as likely to be around.