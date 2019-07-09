Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson Are Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye About Work

Most days, Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pierson make a pretty formidable team.

But the cousins, friends and fashion designers weren't seeing eye-to-eye during Tuesday's new Relatively Nat & Liv, which chronicled the final weeks leading up to their first clothing line's official launch date. Suffice to say, things weren't exactly going according to plan.

"You should be in bed," said Nat's brother Joel Halcro, after discovering her sprawled out on the couch of their family's Beverly Hills Airbnb (the Halcro-Pierson clan was in L.A. this week) late one night.

"I should be in bed but I'm getting an IV, so I'm waiting for the lady to get here," she croaked—clearly not feeling well—since deadlines are rapidly approaching and that means no time for sleep or sickness, which is kind of a catch-22 when you think about it.

"And then I've got Olivia on my tail about spending money for fabrics and sticking to a budget," Nat huffed, evidently still peeved about a work-related tiff she got into with her BFF and business partner earlier that evening.