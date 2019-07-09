Love Island Sneak Peek: The Sexy Singles Star in Cheeky Show Opening

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 11:30 AM
Love Island, one of the biggest TV hits from across the pond, is making its way to US shores and E! News has your exclusive sneak peek.
In the video above, see the new CBS show's big opening scene. Viewers of the UK version know how iconic the opening is, now you can get a sneak peek at the United States' cheeky version.
Unfamiliar with Love Island? It's OK, we're here to help: Over four weeks of shows, sexy singles make their way to Fiji and look for…love. Hence, you know, the name.
"They've packed more abs than shirts and they're all here with one goal: to find love," narrator Matt Hoffman says in the opening. Viewers at home will be able to get in on the fun at home by voting on decisions that impact the show. At stake for one couple at the end of Love Island? A $100,000 prize. Arielle Vandenberg hosts.
"As a huge fan of the show, I can't tell you how excited I am to be hosting Love Island this summer. I'm here for it all... the love, the relationships, the re-coupling...bring it on," Vandenberg said in a statement. "I feel so honored to be at the head of the table watching it all go down!"
Everything kicks off with a 90-minute premiere on Tuesday, July 9 at 8 p.m. on CBS. New one-hour episodes continue every weeknight through Wednesday, August 7.
Meet the first batch of singles below.
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Chicago
Occupation: Grocery story cashier
He's looking for someone trustworthy, supportive and goofy.
Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Dallas
Occupation: Photographer
He's looking for someone with beauty on the inside and out, a great smile is the key to winning him over
Fun fact: He built his own house
CBS
Age: 29
Location: Miami
Occupation: Model
He can't describe his ideal partner, but maintains he'll know it when he sees her
Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner
CBS
Age: 24
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Real estate agent
Friends describe him as the life of the party who gives great advice
Celebrity crush: Amber Rose
CBS
Age: 27
Location: Sacramento, California
Occupation: Model and musician
He's looking for a funny girl
Celebrity crush: Tina Fey
CBS
Age: 22
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Musician
She's looking for someone with a skater, artistic vibe.
Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Publicist
She's looking for a romantic, compassionate, supportive (and preferably tall) man.
Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth
CBS
Age: 21
Location: New Haven, Connecticut
Occupation: College student
She's never had a boyfriend, but she's looking for a funny and goofy guy.
Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.
CBS
Age: 25
Location: Vancouver, Washington
Occupation: Analyst for Nike
She's looking for someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous
Biggest pet peeve in a partner: Loud chewer
CBS
Age: 21
Location: Los Angeles
Occupation: Marketing student
She's looking for a spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic guy
Celebrity crush: The Rock
CBS
Age: 24
Location: New York City
Occupation: Advertising executive
Loves: Traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading
Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes
Love Island airs weeknights at 8 p.m. on CBS.
