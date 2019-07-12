Olivia Pierson Finally Locks Down a Fashion Show Venue & Natalie Halcro Wants Her to Cancel?

It's crunch time, but Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro are still sitting in residual tensions from last week.

"I don't like conflict. When I feel like this, I just totally shut down," Liv admits in this clip from Tuesday's season finale of Relatively Nat & Liv.

The Pierson sibling just locked down a venue for the duo's upcoming fashion show (doubling as the budding designers' first clothing collection debut), and it's an art gallery too, which sounds promising. But Nat—who's been dubbed something of a perfectionist by various family members before—is not completely sold on her cousin's pick and isn't afraid to tell her, either.

"We didn't approve it," she says, after Liv tells her the gallery has officially been "booked" for their event. Which is happening in two days, by the way.