Overcoming Addiction, Tabloid Fodder and Outgrowing That Pie Scene: What the Cast of American Pie Is Up to 20 Years Later

American Pie was only Klein's second film (following Election, another 1999 hit), and his turn as Oz, the sensitive and singing jock, made him a heartthrob. So did his romance with Dawson's Creek star Katie Holmes, who he dated from 2000 until 2005, when they called off their engagement and Holmes soon entered her high-profile relationship with Tom Cruise.

Following two DUI arrests, one in 2005 and one in 2010, Klein voluntarily checked himself into a 30-day treatment program to deal with his "disease" in 2010.

"I realized I had to get it straight and realize what the f--k was going on because the me that I knew was slipping away," the actor, now 40, told The Daily Beast in 2012. "At that point, f--k acting. Can I even get out of bed? I was a 31-year-old man with bills to pay, a dog to take care of, and my mother sick with worry. And I'm in jail again. How did I get here?"

Klein had quite the viral moment when his audition for 2008's Mamma Mia! was leaked in 2010 and featured a pretty cringeworthy and off-key rendition of ""Lay All Your Love on Me," along with some awkward banter with the casting director. (Alas, he lost out to Dominic Cooper.)

"It's kind of amazing to wake up one morning and you see an audition that you did two years ago be on YouTube. You think, 'Oh, wow! That was terrible! That was a really horrible thing,'" he told Popcorn's Peter Travers after the video went viral, "But keep in mind, those things are never meant for the public to see; it should be an avenue for actors to go take chances and give their best and see what comes out." He got in on the joke when he released a parody video.

In 2015, Klein married Laina Rose Thyfault at the Rainbow Ranch in Montana after meeting at a mutual friend's wedding nearly five years earlier, and the couple welcomed their first child, a son named Frederick Easton, in 2016.

Klein recently joined the cast of The CW's The Flash, playing the villain Cicada.