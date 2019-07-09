Ariana Grande Takes Fans Inside Her Claustrophobic Mind With New "In My Head" Music Video

"My imagination's too creative," sing Ariana Grande. And now, she's giving fans an inside look.

For her "In My Head" music video, the superstar, who released her Thank U, Next album in February, performs the track in a stark, white room. According to Vogue, which premiered the nearly three-minute video alongside Grande's August cover, director Bardia Zeinali sought to capture the feeling of claustrophobia.

And unlike her more recent videos, such as "Thank U, Next, "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored," and "7 Rings," her latest strips away the elaborate theatrics and backup dancers. (Sorry, there are cameos by Kris Jenner or Charles Melton this time around!) It's just Grande, clad in an Area puffer jacket and skirt, Givenchy bodysuit and $79 Yandy thigh-high boots.

The song, as Grande tweeted in January, is about "being in love w a version of somebody you've created in your head. falling for someone that they are not."