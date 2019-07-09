Gwen Stefani Recruits Jimmy Kimmel Live’s Guillermo As Her Backup Dancer and S--t Gets Bananas

She may be just a girl, but Gwen Stefani's Las Vegas residency is no solo act.

So when word got out that she was in need of backup dancers, inspiration struck Jimmy Kimmel. "It's a big production and it requires big talent," he explained on last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live. "When the notice went out, we sent in the biggest little ball of talent we know to try out to be part of the Just A Girl tour." And that lucky person just happened to be his trusted sidekick, Guillermo Rodriguez.

Over at the dance studio, Guillermo walked in confident as ever. When Gwen asked if he's there for the audition, he quickly shut her down. "Honey, I don't audition," he quipped. "I'm a legend. Here's my resume and I hear you like bananas, organic." He handed her a piece of fruit then, with a sweet escape out of his sweatsuit, revealed a gold, sparkly "Rich Girl" tank top.

"He definitely has a different look from anyone in our show," the understandably confused Voice coach said to the camera. "That's a good thing."