See Kim Kardashian Pose With "Crazy" Clones for a Futuristic Sunglasses Campaign

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jul. 9, 2019 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Kim Kardashian has us seeing double. Well, sextuple, to be exact.

In this bonus scene from season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the KKW Beauty boss poses with body doubles for a new sunglasses campaign. It appears that the clones get their look-alike features from custom Kardashian masks—and we are blown away!

And we aren't the only ones as a bystander is heard referring to the clones as "scary."

"Oh my god!" someone exclaims off-camera. "Scary as hell."

However, Kanye West's wife seems less startled as she isn't certain that they look identical to her.

"I know, isn't that so crazy?" the mother of four remarks to the photo shoot crew. "I don't even think that, like, really looks like me though. That's so crazy."

Watch

Kim Kardashian West Opens Up About Body Insecurity

Still, Kim brings her A-game to the campaign as she rocks "Godiva" hair and full glam.

"Look at that hair, Godiva!" sister Khloe Kardashian notes over FaceTime.

"I know! It's all on one side," Kim explains about her look.

While the all-black ensemble seems simple at first, it exudes a futuristic vibe among the many body doubles. Unmask this moment for yourself by watching the bonus clip above!

Can you spot the real Kim amid the look-alikes?

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Shows , Kardashians , E! Shows , Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Reality TV , Kardashian News , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Kim Kardashian's Body Doubles Wear Masks of Her Face

Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick Celebrated Her 7th Birthday With the Kardashian Family at the Most Unexpected Place

YouTuber Kristen Hancher Recreates Kylie Jenner's Insta Pics

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK S17

"You're Not Happy?" See Kourtney Kardashian Break Down in Tears Before Her Big Birthday

Penelope Disick, 7th Birthday

Penelope Disick Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages From Kim Kardashian and More Family Members

Teary Kourtney Kardashian Analyzes Her Life as B-Day Looms

Penelope Disick

Little P Is All Grown Up! See Penelope Disick's Sweetest Family Moments as We Celebrate Her 7th Birthday

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.