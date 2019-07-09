All the Star Sightings From the The Lion King's First Premiere Are So '90s

Exactly 25 years after The Lion King became an instant classic, Disney is reintroducing the animal kingdom of Pride Rock to a new audience. 

The "live-action" adaptation of the animated film, which relies on photo-realistic visual effects to continue Simba's "Circle of Life," premieres tonight in Hollywood. Beyoncé, who portrays Nala in the blockbuster, is expected to turn heads on the red carpet, as are her co-stars Donald Glover (Simba), Seth Rogen (Pumbaa), Billy Eichner (Timon) and James Earl Jones (Mufasa). 

We're ready for 2019's imagination of The Lion King to make movie history all over again, but not without a trip down memory lane!

Much like tonight's star-studded event, the 1994 premiere of The Lion King and its sequel four years later were the place to be for '90s A-listers like Denise RichardsAntonio Banderas and Carrie Fisher

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Go Full Lion King at 2019 Wearable Art Gala

Prepare to feel the nostalgia of the 20th century and check out our gallery below:

Carrie Fisher, Billie Lourd

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Carrie Fisher & Billie Lourd

Mother-daughter date night! The late film icon and her little girl, now a budding actress in her own right, hit the red carpet together.

Antonio Banderas, Melanie Griffith

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Antonio Banderas & Melanie Griffith

The former "It" couple, who went their separate ways in 2014, enjoyed a night at the movies with three of their kids. And yes, that is the one and only Dakota Johnson in the white sweater! 

Ben Savage

SGranitz/WireImage

Ben Savage

At the peak of this actor's Boy Meets World fame, there was rarely a red carpet event he wasn't turning out for.

Kathie Lee Gifford

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images/Getty Images

Kathie Lee Gifford

How time flies! The beloved television personality and her son Cody Gifford, who is now 29 and engaged to be married, posed for photos. 

Denise Richards

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Denise Richards

Long before she joined the cast of Bravo's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the actress was busy taking Hollywood by storm. 

David Hasselhoff, Pamela Bach

SGranitz/WireImage

David Hasselhoff & Pamela Bach

The Baywatch hunk and his now ex-wife were all smiles alongside their daughters, Taylor and Hayley Hasselhoff

Danica McKellar

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Danica McKellar

The Wonder Years actress took a walk on the wild side in honor of The Lion King

Ray Romano, Anna Scarpullo

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Ray Romano & Anna Scarpulla

The Everybody Loves Raymond star took his longtime wife and little ones to the family-friendly Hollywood event.

Cassandra Peterson

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Cassandra Peterson

Too cute! The celeb, best known for her portrayal of Elvira, dressed up daughter Sadie Pierson as a lion. 

Robert Townsend

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Robert Townsend

The actor-director turned The Lion King II: Simba's Pride into a family affair. 

The Lion King roars into theaters on Friday, July 19. 

