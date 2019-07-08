The Bachelorette's Jed Wyatt Says Cheating Claims Are Affecting His and Hannah Brown's "Mental Health''

Jed Wyatt is asking for more positivity and "kindness" on social media.

The Bachelorette star, who is currently in the running for Hannah Brown's heart on Season 15, took to Instagram on Monday to share the "mental and physical health" turmoil he and the former pageant queen are facing daily.

"Hi ya'll. Several of you have reached out with messages and questions," he began his lengthy post, alongside a black and white photo of him and his family. "Please know I'm not able to answer right now, but as soon as I'm able to, I will. Until then, I ask that you please understand how much the actions being taken towards myself, my family, the men on the show, and above all, Hannah, are affecting all of our mental and physical health."

"It goes beyond what is said online," the 25-year-old reality TV personality continued. "Threatening letters and phone calls have been sent to our homes. My parents and sister are being verbally attacked in public."