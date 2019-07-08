Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey's Budding Romance Heats Up in Mexico

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images for Vital Proteins; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 3:49 PM
Things are heating up between Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey in Mexico.
A new romance is budding between the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and the Carolina Panthers pro with a new sighting adding fuel to the fire.
Culpo and McCaffrey popped up at the same place at the same time over the weekend, as evidenced by Culpo's friend Kristen Louelle's Instagram Story. In the videos, Culpo and Louelle are seated for a meal on the beach while McCaffrey and Louelle's husband, Tyler Gaffney, are on a stage participating in a shirtless activity in front of a crowd of diners.
Meanwhile, Culpo, who was previously linked to Zedd, commemorated her "vacation mode" on Instagram with a poolside snap of herself from the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso resort in Los Cabos, though no sign of McCaffrey.
According to a source, they have their two friends to thank for bringing them together. "Olivia and Christian planned a getaway to Cabo for a few days with their two friends Kristen and Tyler, who actually were the ones that set them up. They had met before in previous social settings, but reconnected recently," the source said.
"They have been texting nonstop since the beginning of last month, and this is the first vacation they have spent together. They have really hit it off and are into each other," the source continued. "They have been spending time at the resort's hotel and private beach, and adventured to Mango Deck where they spent the day drinking and dancing together."
However, while there's been fun in the sun for this pair, we shouldn't expect a red carpet debut just yet.
As the source told E! News, "Christian and Olivia are having a lot of fun together, but their relationship isn't serious yet. They only connected less than a month ago, but definitely are having fun. Olivia has a lot of upcoming work projects and has expressed to friends that she isn't looking for anything serious at the moment."
