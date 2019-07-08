From Tour Mates Teens to ''Completely Inseparable'': Inside Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Surprisingly Sweet Relationship History

"You say we're just friends/But friends don't know the way you taste, la la la/'Cause you know it's been a long time coming/Don't you let me fall"

It seems as though Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello may have been trying to tell us something after all with those steamy lyrics from their new hit collaboration "Señorita."

For the past few days, the pop powerhouses—and longtime friends—have been making headlines thanks to the way they seemed to rather inseparably spend their Fourth of July week with one another, popping up at each other's concerts, getting caught as each other's dates at parties around Los Angeles, and enjoying both flirty nights out and PDA-packed brunches.

It's all inspired enough wishful thinking amongst fans of both singers that one asked Mendes outright during a VIP meet-and-greet Q&A on July 6 whether or not we had a new pop music power couple on our hands. And while the "In My Blood" hunk shook his head before moving on to the second half of the fan's question—which was, if not, would he date her instead—not everyone is so convinced that he's telling the truth.