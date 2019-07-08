The Archie Christening Controversy: Why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Under Fire Yet Again

To complain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's fancy-sounding upgrade was paid for entirely with taxpayer money (minus the "fixtures and fittings") is an overly broad criticism, because the royal family does contribute to the national coffer in myriad ways, but their critics aren't incorrect.

Annoyance at the royal family's high running tab is nothing new, and just as every government has its detractors and assorted folks who want to dismantle the whole established system, so are there folks who think the crown has outlived its usefulness and is now just exploiting an archaic tradition.

"When you're still taking millions of pounds worth of public money—money that could be spent in schools and hospitals—to upgrade and refurbish what is, you know, luxury palaces, you've got to ask yourself: what are the public getting in return?" Labor MP Luke Pollard told CNN.

Not that Pollard is anti-royal. "I don't think the overall family will be overthrown here," he added. "I think this is a chance to look at: Is the behavior of the royal family the right way forward? And at a time when there's not a lot of money for our public services, is every penny they're spending being spent well?"

Hence the perennial conundrum facing Prince William, and Harry too, to an extent: how to make the monarchy feel modern, vital and somehow necessary when grotesque economic inequality is a global problem and almost anyone could come up with a better use for $3 million than to give Frogmore Cottage an HGTV-ready makeover.

Especially when Harry and Meghan aren't playing ball, as far as even the royal-appreciating public is concerned.