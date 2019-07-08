Cameron Boyce's Father Says Fans Are Helping ''Ease the Pain'' of Son's ''Nightmare'' Death

It's been a couple of days since Hollywood lost a rising star, Cameron Boyce, and his parents are opening up about their devastating loss.

Victor Boyce, the Disney Channel star's father, took to Twitter to share the overwhelming amount of "love and support" that has been sent his family's way.

"I'm overwhelmed with the love and support our family has received," he captioned his post on Sunday. "It really does help to ease the pain of this nightmare I can't wake up from. I can't thank you guys enough."

Additionally, the family shared a statement with E! News about Cameron's passing. "It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," they said on Sunday. "He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated."