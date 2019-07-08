No Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: 1984?

American Horror Story: 1984 could be down not one, but two mainstay stars. Variety reports Sarah Paulson will join Evan Peters and sit out the upcoming ninth season of Ryan Murphy's hit FX anthology series.

Details about the new season are scarce—after all, it is American Horror Story—but a teaser invokes slasher flick vibes and indicates it'll take place at a summer camp in 1984. Murphy previously announced Emma Roberts and Gus Kenworthy would star and play a couple.

Paulson has appeared in every season of American Horror Story since it began in 2011.