Mario Lopez and Wife Courtney Welcome Baby No. 3

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 11:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Mario Lopez, Courtney Lopez, 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards

David Livingston/Getty Images

It's a boy!

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Lopez have welcomed their third child together, a baby boy! The Saved By the Bell star announced the birth of the couple's son, Santino Rafael Lopez, on Instagram on Monday. 

"It's a BOY!!!! Healthy, beautiful baby boy... Santino Rafael Lopez!" Mario wrote alongside the first photos of the couple's new bundle of joy. "Baby & Mom are doing great. Mrs. Lopez came through like a Champ! #BabyLopez3."

Santino joins siblings Gia, 8, and Dominic, 5, in the Lopez family.

The couple first announced their pregnancy news back in January, sharing a sweet family video.

Watch

Third Baby in the Cards For Mario Lopez & Wife Courtney Mazza?

In the video, posted to social media, the foursome took turns sharing important life updates with fans.

When it came time for Courtney to share her news, she turned to the side and told fans, "I'm having a baby!"

Congratulations to the couple on their growing family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Mario Lopez , Babies , Couples , Apple News , Top Stories , Pregnancies , Celeb Kids

Trending Stories

Latest News
Sarah Paulson, FYC, American Horror Story: Apocalypse

No Sarah Paulson in American Horror Story: 1984?

Penelope Disick, 7th Birthday

Penelope Disick Receives Heartfelt Birthday Messages From Kim Kardashian and More Family Members

Justin Bieber, Tom Cruise

Justin Bieber Continues to Troll Tom Cruise With the #BottleCapChallenge

Kourtney Kardashian, KUWTK S17

"You're Not Happy?" See Kourtney Kardashian Break Down in Tears Before Her Big Birthday

Jenelle Evans, David Eason

Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Marriage Is "Stronger" After Custody Battle

Stranger Things

Stranger Things Season 3 Ending: New Hope for Life Beyond the Cliffhanger?

Brooks Laich, Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich Talk Discovering Their "Menu" for Intimacy

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.