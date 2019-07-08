Jenelle Evans and David Eason's Marriage Is "Stronger" After Custody Battle

Jenelle Evans is opening up about her relationship and regaining custody of her kids.

The Teen Mom star, who is mom to Jace, Kaiser and Ensley, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to answer questions from her fans. In the Q&A, Jenelle addressed the death of her dog, Nugget, who was allegedly shot and killed by her husband, David Eason. Following Nugget's death in late April, an investigation was sparked and kids Kaiser and Ensley were removed from the couple's home by Child Protective Services.

Over the past several weeks, Jenelle has been at court, attempting to get her children back. Just days ago, Jenelle confirmed to E! News that she had regained custody of Kaiser and Ensley.