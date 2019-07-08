Stranger Things Season 3 Ending: New Hope for Life Beyond the Cliffhanger?

It's been a few days, and if you made the correct life choices, you have finished Stranger Things season three by now. If you haven't finished, this is your one and only spoiler warning.

The third season of Netflix's massively popular sci-fi drama was told over eight expertly-paced episodes and ended with a heartbreaking death…or did it?

Following a series of misadventures, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Hopper (David Harbour) made their way through the Russian compound to close the door to the Upside Down, but at what cost? Hopper was not protected by the energies produced when Joyce shut down the machine opening the portal. Others in the range were obliterated. Viewers never saw what happened to Hopper. Then, during a mid-credits scene, the series revealed there's an American prisoner in Russian—and the Russians have a Demogorgon.