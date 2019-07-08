The A Black Lady Sketch Show Trailer Is Full of Guest Stars and Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

Island Boi Photography
by Chris Harnick | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 7:06 AM
Where can you find Robin Thede, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Patti LaBelle and Lena Waithe? Only on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show.
The new series, starring and executive produced and created by Thede, is the first of its kind to feature a core cast of black women. Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson star opposite Thede. If the first trailer, below, is any indication of what's in store, it looks like A Black Lady Sketch Show will be a magnificent addition to your summer TV watch list.
"There's nothing wrong with being an OK bitch," Bassett says in character at a "bad bitch" support group. "As long as you not a basic bitch!"
Where is the lie?
Get a look at what's in store in the trailer above.
Additional guest stars this season of A Black Lady Sketch Show include Tia Mowry-Hardrict , Aja Naomi King, Amber Riley, Yvonne Orji, Loretta Devine, Gina Torres, David Alan Grier, Jermaine Fowler, Lil Rel Howery, Deon Cole, Natasha Rothwell, Marsai Martin, Khandi Alexander, Larry Wilmore and Yvette Nicole Brown.
Along with Thede and Rae, executive producers include Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Tony Hernandez, Brooke Posch and Lauren Ashley Smith. Smith is the head writer on the series as well. Thede and Smith worked together on Thede's BET late-night series The Rundown with Robin Thede. Smith's other credits include Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and Best Week Ever.
A Black Lady Sketch Show premieres Friday, Aug. 2 at 11 p.m. on HBO.
