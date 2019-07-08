The A Black Lady Sketch Show Trailer Is Full of Guest Stars and Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

Where can you find Robin Thede, Issa Rae, Kelly Rowland, Angela Bassett, Laverne Cox, Patti LaBelle and Lena Waithe? Only on HBO's A Black Lady Sketch Show.

The new series, starring and executive produced and created by Thede, is the first of its kind to feature a core cast of black women. Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Quinta Brunson star opposite Thede. If the first trailer, below, is any indication of what's in store, it looks like A Black Lady Sketch Show will be a magnificent addition to your summer TV watch list.

"There's nothing wrong with being an OK bitch," Bassett says in character at a "bad bitch" support group. "As long as you not a basic bitch!"