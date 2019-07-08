Jenelle Evans' Ex Nathan Griffith Breaks Silence After She Regains Custody of Son Kaiser

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., Jul. 8, 2019 6:48 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenelle Evans, Son, Kaiser, Birthday Party

Jenelle Evans

Nathan Griffith has spoken. 

Days after Jenelle Evans confirmed to E! News she had regained custody of two of her three children following their custody battle, the Teen Mom 2 star's ex has publicly addressed the personal update. 

"I've calm down a bit and just relying on my faith at this moment," he tweeted on Sunday along with a link to an online complaint form. "I'm not going to put my two cents in but if anyone wants to put their input, you can visit: https://survey.nccourts.org/1480690875 to complete a survey. Any input will help. The judge's name is Pauline Hankins. TY #TeamGriffith."

Watch

Jenelle Evans Loses Temporary Custody of Her 3 Children

Evans' former fiancé and father of their 5-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith, kept his public comments about the decision to a minimum. However, his mom, Doris Davidson, previously told E! News, "Nathan is an absolute wreck over this. He called me saying, 'Mom, I can not believe this.' Kaiser is so loved, sheltered and protected here, I felt like I was lying to him, when I told him I was going to protect him. I couldn't protect him. My heart is broken, its just broken...We are in shock, absolute shock, at the judge's decision."

Meanwhile, Evans appeared to spend Fourth of July with her children, according to Instagram photos she shared of the youngsters in the pool. "#HappyFourth," the reality star captioned the post. "#LatePost."

"I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back!" the famous mom told E! News last week, confirming the news. "Throughout this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show America I'm a good parent."

While Jenelle has custody of Kaiser and 2-year-old daughter Ensley Eason with husband David Eason, her firstborn, 9-year-old son Jace, remains with her mother Barbara Evans

"The Columbus County judge did a great injustice to these children," Barbara previously told E! News. "Jace was very upset and didn't want to go, so I didn't send him back."

A source also maintained Jace was not ordered by the court to return to Jenelle's home. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , Celeb Kids , Legal , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Gets Real About Body Insecurity and the Moments That "Broke" Her Soul

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

It's "Big Red Flags" for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's Laura After a Fight With Aladin Over Social Media

Zoe Kravitz, Karl Glusman, Paris

Newlyweds Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman Bring Their Amore to Italy

Milo Ventimiglia, Best Roles

Three Cheers for Milo Ventimiglia's Iconic TV Characters! Which of His Roles Is Your Favorite?

Robin Thede

The A Black Lady Sketch Show Trailer Is Full of Guest Stars and Laugh-Out-Loud Moments

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Fuel Romance Rumors With PDA-Packed Brunch

Maleficent, Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Epically Unleashes Her Fury in New Maleficent: Mistress of All Evil Trailer

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.