Jenelle Evans Enjoys Fun-Filled Weekend With Kids After Regaining Custody

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 4:30 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jenelle Evans, Son, Kaiser, Birthday Party

Jenelle Evans

Jenelle Evans is enjoying spending quality time with her family.

The Teen Mom alum took to Instagram on Sunday to share candid photos of her fun-filled Fourth of July and weekend celebrations with her kids, Jace, 9, Kaiser, 5, and Ensley, 2. "#HappyFourth us #LatePost," she said simply, alongside several pics of her kids soaking up the sun and enjoying a pool day.

The reality TV personality and her children also went on a fun boat ride with her husband David Eason over the weekend.

Evans' Fourth of July celebrations with her family comes a few days after regaining custody of two of her kids, nearly five weeks after they were taken from her home. "I am ecstatic to regain custody of my kids back," the 27-year-old star told E! News. "Through out this long process and final decision, I am excited to be moving forward and continuing to show america i'm a good parent."

Watch

Teen Mom 2 Star Jenelle Evans' Biggest Scandals

Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, previously told E! News Jace continues to remain in her custody. "The Columbus County judge did a great injustice to these children," Barbara expressed. "Jace was very upset and didn't want to go so I didn't send him back."

A source previously shared that the 9-year-old wasn't ordered by the court to return to Jenelle's home. However, he will continue to have supervised visits.

Last month, before regaining custody, the MTV star and her husband got to celebrate her 5-year-old son's birthday. They attended the party at Nathan Griffith's (Kaiser's dad) mom's house. Jenelle's mom also took Ensley and Jace to the birthday celebration.

"Jenelle, David, Nathan and Barbara were all on hand to celebrate Kaiser's birthday," a source told E! News at the time. "Oddly, everyone got along."

Of her son's birthday, the reality TV personality said, "Can't believe you are 5 already! You might be getting older but you're still my baby."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Jenelle Evans , , Celeb Kids , Kids , Moms , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Gushes Over Justin Bieber on 1 Year Engagement Anniversary

Ariana Grande, 2018 MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Challenges of Touring: ''I Cry a Lot''

Mariah Carey, Bottle Cap Challenge, Instagram

Game Over! Mariah Carey Just Won the Bottle Cap Challenge

Halsey, 2019 Met Gala, Red Carpet Fashions

Halsey Sets the Record Straight After Being Accused of Using LGBTQ Community as a "Marketing Strategy"

Cameron Boyce

Descendants Cast in ''Complete Shock'' Over Cameron Boyce's Death

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Remembering Cameron Boyce: Look Back at the Disney Star's Life in Pictures

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, embargoed until 1pm PST

Shawn Mendes Responds to Fan Who Asks If He Is Dating Camila Cabello

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.