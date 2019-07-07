Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Challenges of Touring: ''I Cry a Lot''

Instagram
Ariana Grande isn't holding back anymore.
The "NASA" songstress is opening up about her "wild" experience on her Sweetener tour (and life in general). While she explains that she feels "grateful" for everything, including "the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night," she admits that "it is hard" to balance it all.
"tour is wild. life is wild," she began her in-depth post. Adding, "i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!"
She continued, "i'm sharing this because i'm grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren't alone and i think you're doing great.
love you."
For the 26-year-old star, she fights through the challenges by being "grounded by gratitude."
"no matter how hard it gets or how many feelings come up that are screaming at me to be processed and sorted through one day, i'm grounded by gratitude and promise not to give up on what i've started," she shared.
While the "7 Rings" singer openly talked about her struggles, she also took a moment to appreciate the positives in her life, like being surrounded by a great team and singing for her Arianators.
"i'm grateful for the sea of love i have around me everyday and for the people who come to these shows and give all of us every ounce of energy they've got," she explained. "i'm grateful to work with the best musicians and dancers in the world. i'm grateful for my voice and my team. i'm grateful for this music. i'm grateful for my tour bus driver, Kurt who bought me pickles yesterday because he saw we ran out. i'm grateful for the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night."
Despite everything, at the end of the day, Grande said "it's a dream come true."