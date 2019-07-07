Ariana Grande Opens Up About the Challenges of Touring: ''I Cry a Lot''

Ariana Grande isn't holding back anymore.

The "NASA" songstress is opening up about her "wild" experience on her Sweetener tour (and life in general). While she explains that she feels "grateful" for everything, including "the opportunity to sing to thousands of people every night," she admits that "it is hard" to balance it all.

"tour is wild. life is wild," she began her in-depth post. Adding, "i feel everything very intensely and have committed to doing this tour during a time in my life when i'm still processing a lot ... so sometimes i cry a lot!"

She continued, "i'm sharing this because i'm grateful and because i want you to know that if you too are hurting, you can push through and are not alone. it is hard to balance taking care of the people around you, doing your job, and healing / taking care of yourself at the same time... but i want you to know, you aren't alone and i think you're doing great.

love you."