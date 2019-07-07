Remembering Cameron Boyce: Look Back at the Disney Star's Life in Pictures

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 12:49 PM

Cameron Boyce, Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson, Booboo Stewart, Descendants 3, Behind the Scenes, Instagram

Instagram / Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce was one of the most beloved and prolific Disney TV stars.

The 20-year-old actor died unexpectedly at age 20 in his sleep on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after suffering a seizure, stemming from an undisclosed illness. He is survived by his parents and sister.

His death was mourned by a slew of co-stars and other colleagues, including actors from Disney Channel series Jessie, on which he was a regular when it aired a few years back, and Kenny Ortega, who directed him in the channel's The Descendants movies—most recently in the upcoming third one.

Boyce was born in Los Angeles in 1999. He began his onscreen acting career in 2008, at age 9, appearing in Panic! at the Disco's music video "That Green Gentleman," in the horror film Mirrors with Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton, and the soap opera General Hospital, in which he had a recurring role. He made his big screen debut in the 2010 film Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, who paid tribute to the star on social media after learning of his death. The two reprised their roles of father and son in the 2013 sequel.

Boyce also starred in on episodes of the Disney Channel shows Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally and appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He also provided the voice of Jake in the animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

In recent months, he worked on the new series Paradise City, a comedy series titled Mrs. Fletcher and the thriller film Runt.

Dove Cameron Says Descendants 2 Is Better Than the First

See photos of Boyce over the years.

Adam Sandler, Grownups 2, Cameron Boyce

Disney

Grown Ups 2

The actor appears with co-star Adam Sandler in the 2013 film.

Jessie, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures

DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN

Promoting Jessie

The actor appears in a publicity photo for the Disney Channel series Jessie.

Jessie, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures

DISNEY CHANNEL/CRAIG SJODIN

Jessie Co-Stars

The actor appears with his fellow cast members.

Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures, Gamers Guide to Pretty Much Everything, Murray Wyatt Rundus

Disney XD

Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything

The actor appears with co-star Murray Wyatt Rundus.

Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures, Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything

Disney

Gamer's Guide to Pretty Much Everything

The actor appears on the Disney XD series.

Cameron Boyce, Parents, Victor Boyce, Libby Boyce, Instagram

Instagram / Cameron Boyce

Mom & Dad

The actor FaceTimes his parents, Victor and Libby Boyce.

Cameron Boyce, Sister, Maya Boyce, Instagram

Instagram / Cameron Boyce

Siblings

Boyce posted this photo of his sister, Maya Boyce, on her 17th birthday in December 2018.

Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, The Clinton 12

Disney XD

Grandma & Me

Boyce appears with his grandmother, Jo Ann Allen Boyce, who is one of the "Clinton 12," the first 12 African-American students to attend a desegregated high school in the southern United States. Their story is depicted on the Disney series Be Inspired.

Cameron Boyce, 2017 Kids Choice Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2017 Kids' Choice Awards

The actor arrives at Nickelodeon's annual event.

Cameron Boyce, Thirst Gala

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Thirst Project

2017 Thirst Project Thirst Gala

The actor is all smiles at the event.

Cameron Boyce

Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Autism Speaks

2017 Autism Speaks Into the Blue Gala

The actor strikes a dapper pose.

Descendants, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures

Disney Channel/Bob D'Amico

Descendants Character

The actor appears as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.

Cameron Boyce

Image Group LA/Disney Channel via Getty Images

The Descendants Screening

The actor is all smiles at the 2015 event.

Descendants 2, Cameron Boyce

Bob D'Amico/Disney Channel

Descendants 2 Character

The actor reprises his role of Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Radio Disney/Image Group LA

2019 Radio Disney Music Awards

The actor appears at the annual award show in Studio City, CA.

Descendants 3, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures

Disney Channel/Ed Herrera

Descendants 3 Character

The actor appears again as Carlos, son of Cruella de Vil.

Descendants 3, Cameron Boyce, Life in Pictures, Sofia Carson, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart

Disney Channel/David Bukach

Descendants 3 Cast

The actor appears with co-stars Sofia CarsonDove Cameron and Booboo Stewart.

Descendants 3, Cameron Boyce

David Bukach/Disney Channel

Descendants 3 Behind-the-Scenes

The actor records a voice-over.

"Cameron I love you with every ounce of me, and I thank you for the time I had with you, being in my life, and being my brother forever and always," Peyton List, who played Boyce's sister on Jessie, wrote on her Instagram page. 

"There is a hole in my heart that will never heal left for you," she wrote. "I will never stop talking about you. My kids will hear about you with every lesson and your legacy will live on. Too much talent and love to go so soon. You are the most special person I've ever had the honor of encountering Cameron Boyce. You left everyone including me better than when you found them."

List added, "Heaven has gained a beautiful soul. Wish I could hug you one last time Cam. My heart is broken...I've never hurt this bad. Your sister forever and always, Peyton."

 

