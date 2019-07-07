Remembering Cameron Boyce: Look Back at the Disney Star's Life in Pictures

Cameron Boyce was one of the most beloved and prolific Disney TV stars.

The 20-year-old actor died unexpectedly at age 20 in his sleep on Saturday at his Los Angeles home after suffering a seizure, stemming from an undisclosed illness. He is survived by his parents and sister.

His death was mourned by a slew of co-stars and other colleagues, including actors from Disney Channel series Jessie, on which he was a regular when it aired a few years back, and Kenny Ortega, who directed him in the channel's The Descendants movies—most recently in the upcoming third one.

Boyce was born in Los Angeles in 1999. He began his onscreen acting career in 2008, at age 9, appearing in Panic! at the Disco's music video "That Green Gentleman," in the horror film Mirrors with Kiefer Sutherland and Paula Patton, and the soap opera General Hospital, in which he had a recurring role. He made his big screen debut in the 2010 film Grown Ups with Adam Sandler, who paid tribute to the star on social media after learning of his death. The two reprised their roles of father and son in the 2013 sequel.

Boyce also starred in on episodes of the Disney Channel shows Shake It Up, Good Luck Charlie and Austin & Ally and appeared in the 2011 movie Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer. He also provided the voice of Jake in the animated series Jake and the Never Land Pirates.

In recent months, he worked on the new series Paradise City, a comedy series titled Mrs. Fletcher and the thriller film Runt.