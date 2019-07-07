Khloe Kardashian Claps Back at Criticism Over "Excessive Spending" on True Thompson

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jul. 7, 2019 10:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Khloe Kardashian won't stand for being shamed for spoiling her daughter.

On Saturday, she posted on her Instagram page a video of True Thompson, 1, sitting in a pink sparkly toy Bentley GT convertible from Luxury Kids Car Club, writing, "I have so much fun with her." Such cars cost at least $2,000. Less fancy models from other manufacturers often retail for about $200-$300.

"Great, another Kardashian in a Bentley," commented one user. "You guys are so oblivious to how your excessive spending looks to the outside world. I really loved your family's story and now just can't bare to watch as you spend all this money on worthless materialism. It's so sad."

"Ummm you know this is not a real Bentley?" Khloe responded. "It's a toy...no reason to get sad over a baby in a toy car. Either way I'm sorry you feel that way but I hope you have a great weekend! Focus on things that make you happy! Smile."

Watch

True Thompson's Cutest Moments

"The person then wrote, "Appreciate you responding. Just figured it's something to be thinking about. You have so much influence and know you've had a positive impact on so many. Always ways we can improve as people, though - myself 100% included."

 

"I appreciate this!" Khloe replied. "I appreciate this message more than your first. I'm able to digest what you have to say because of how you stated it. I hear you. I personally don't believe that all we 'do is spend money on worthless materialism.' I'm not here to prove what I do or don't do. But what I can say is that I'm able to look myself in the mirror and sleep well at night. I'm able to do that because I know I'm a good person and life is all about balance. Yes, I do choose to spoil my daughter. I want to spoil her with love and as well with material items. She will also be raised with values, responsibilities, chores, respect, self love."

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson

Instagram; E!

"We all work hard and we are able to spend our money in the way that we choose," Khloe said. "I hope that's what comes across to the 'the outside world.' To lead with love above anything else."

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Khloe Kardashian , True Thompson , Celeb Kids , Money , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
Cameron Boyce

Descendants Cast in ''Complete Shock'' Over Cameron Boyce's Death

Cameron Boyce, Radio Disney Awards

Remembering Cameron Boyce: Look Back at the Disney Star's Life in Pictures

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, embargoed until 1pm PST

Shawn Mendes Responds to Fan Who Asks If He Is Dating Camila Cabello

FIFA Women's World Cup Trophy, Team USA

Ellen DeGeneres and Other Stars Cheer U.S. Women's Soccer Team's 2019 World Cup Victory

Mulan, Yifei Liu

Watch Disney's First Mulan Live-Action Movie Trailer

Halle Bailey

Disney's Freeform Claps Back at Critics of The Little Mermaid Casting

Adam Sandler, Grownups 2, Cameron Boyce

Cameron Boyce's Death Mourned by Adam Sandler and Other Co-Stars: "Loved That Kid"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.