Stevie Wonder Reveals He's Postponing Performances to Get Kidney Transplant

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 5:49 PM
Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Stevie Wonder is hitting the pause button on his tour.
On Saturday, the legendary singer filled concertgoers in on his health at the British Summer Time Hyde Park music festival in London. There, he told fans he's taking a break from performing due to needing a kidney transplant. However, he's still slated to perform three more shows before going on hiatus.
"So what's gonna happen is this: I'm going to have surgery. I'm going to have a kidney transplant in September of this year," he revealed at the concert. "I have a donor, it's all good."
The 69-year-old star reassured everyone that he would be fine by reiterating: "I'm all good, I'm all good, I'm all good."
Before playing his famous tunes, he added, "I want you to know I came here to give you my love. You ain't got to hear no rumors about nothin'. I told you what's up, I'm good."
While the crowd was silent upon hearing the news, they all gave the legendary musician a round of applause. All in all, Wonder seemed to be in good spirits and played his hit songs, including "For Once in My Life" and "Master Blaster."
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?