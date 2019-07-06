Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Extremely Toned Body in Risqué Bathing Suit

Chrissy Teigen is feeling hot, hot, hot!

The cookbook author and social media genius shared a sizzling Instagram post on Saturday while on vacationing in Italy with husband John Legend and her two kids, Luna and Miles. The 33-year-old star stopped her regular programming of recipe videos and family photos to show off her extremely toned body.

"feels off-brand but going for it," the brunette beauty shared on the 'gram, alongside a sultry photo of her posing in a risqué one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline and itty-bitty bottom.

"I am ALL for this!!!!!!," gal pal Khloe Kardashian commented. "Once a supermodel always a supermodel," Lisa Rinna added.

Fellow model Irina Shayk also took notice and wrote, "GIRLLL WHAT??? Hottttt."

With all of her famous friends hyping her up and leaving fire comments, it's safe to say the mom-of-two's sexy snap isn't "off-brand" after all.