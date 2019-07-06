Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Extremely Toned Body in Risqué Bathing Suit

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Jul. 6, 2019 5:01 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Chrissy Teigen, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Chrissy Teigen is feeling hot, hot, hot!

The cookbook author and social media genius shared a sizzling Instagram post on Saturday while on vacationing in Italy with husband John Legend and her two kids, Luna and Miles. The 33-year-old star stopped her regular programming of recipe videos and family photos to show off her extremely toned body.

"feels off-brand but going for it," the brunette beauty shared on the 'gram, alongside a sultry photo of her posing in a risqué one-piece, which featured a plunging neckline and itty-bitty bottom.

"I am ALL for this!!!!!!," gal pal Khloe Kardashian commented. "Once a supermodel always a supermodel," Lisa Rinna added.

Fellow model Irina Shayk also took notice and wrote, "GIRLLL WHAT??? Hottttt."

With all of her famous friends hyping her up and leaving fire comments, it's safe to say the mom-of-two's sexy snap isn't "off-brand" after all.

Watch

Chrissy Teigen, Sofia Vergara & More Hot Celeb Vacations

Additionally, the "All of Me" singer snapped a photo of his wife wearing the same white-hot swimsuit on Instagram. "Enjoying my vacation," he shared.

During the family trip, the Cravings author has had plenty of bathing suit changes.

Earlier today, Chrissy bared it all on the 'gram as she laid on a yacht with only bikini bottoms. Before that, she posted a hilarious (and totally on-brand) video clip of her exercising in a cow-print one-piece. "so embarrassing !!!!!!! just trying to work out !!!!!!!!!," she wrote, adding "LIL BOOTY CLUB sign up below!!!!!"

To see Chrissy and John's fun and fabulous vacation, peep our gallery below!

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

White-Hot

The mom-of-two jokes she's posting something "off-brand" but her comments from celebs reveal that opposite!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Family Portrait

This photo is a definite contender for their holiday greetings!

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Cheese!

It's easy to see why Luna is referred to as Chrissy's mini-me and Miles is John's.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Strike a Pose

Jen Atkin and Mike Rosenthal join the Teigens for some sightseeing around Italy.

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Luna Stephens, Miles Stephens

Instagram

Flower Power

Luna is a style icon in this bright, eye-catching dress.

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Strike a pose!

The Cravings cookbook author strikes a pose before getting back to reality. "last day," she shares.

Article continues below

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Riding in Style

All aboard the fun boat! Chrissy Teigen and her daughter Luna enjoy a sunny afternoon in Italy.  

John Legend

Instagram

YOLO

"My happy boy in Portofino," John Legend shared on Instagram as Miles smiled for the camera on a yacht. 

Chrissy Teigen, Instagram, Vacation

Instagram

Model Behavior

"Enjoying my vacation," the "A Good Night" singer writes of his wife.

Article continues below

John Legend

Instagram

Dad's Best Friend

Hey Luna, can we borrow your fabulous shades when you get back home? 

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Got Shades?

Summer is here and so are the fashionable sunglasses! With her yellow dress, Chrissy Teigen opts for a pair of Quay Australia sunnies. 

Chrissy Teigen

Instagram

Glam Time

Hair and beauty routines don't stop when you're on vacation. Just ask Chrissy Teigen's close friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin.  

Article continues below

Luna, Luna Stephens, Miles, Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Eager Assistant

"If you email me anytime in the next 7 days," joked Chrissy, "This is who is replying."

Luna, Luna Stephens, Miles, Miles Stephens, Chrissy Teigen

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

Tub Time

She may only be 3, but Luna knows a whole lot about rest and relaxation.

Luna, John Legend, Luna Stephens

Instagram/John Legend

Snack Break

"Happiness = Luna eating leftover pizza on the Mediterranean," John captioned his snap.

Article continues below

Keep these supermodel pics coming, Chrissy!

  • Share
  • Tweet
TAGS/ Chrissy Teigen , John Legend , Celebrities , Style Collective , Style , Fashion , Top Stories , Apple News

Trending Stories

Latest News
E-Comm: Oprah Winfrey, Oprah's Summer 2019 Reading Lis

Oprah Winfrey's Summer 2019 Reading List

Becca Tilley x L*Space

See the Bikinis Bachelor Nation Can't Stop Wearing This Summer

Cara Santana, E-Commerce

Shea Marie's Victoria's Secret Swim Line May Be Your Next Summer Obsession

E-Comm: Fourth of July Sales

Best Fourth of July Sales 2019: Wayfair, Urban Outfitters & More

Margot Robbie, Paris Fashion Week

Nicole Kidman, Margot Robbie and More Celebs Steal the Show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week

Ava Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon's Daughter Ava Phillippe Shares Her Dorm Room Essentials

E-Comm: July Book Club, Reese Witherspoon, Jenna Bush Hager

July 2019 Celeb Book Club Picks From Reese Witherspoon & More

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.