Archie Harrison's Christening Pose Looks Identical to Prince Harry's 1984 Ceremony

Seeing double!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was officially baptized in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle on Saturday. Making the British family's event more special was the 2-month-old's striking resemblance to his father. That's right, the couple's little nugget looks almost identical to his dad when he was christened in 1984.

Similar to Prince Harry and the royals before him, baby Archie donned the iconic long white christening gown, which was a handmade replica of the Royal Christening Robe. Moreover, he sat on his mamma's lap, just like Prince Harry did with his late mother, Princess Diana. The two also shared an identical pose, as they both looked off to the side and held on to their mother's hands. Awww!

Aside from the totes adorbs resemblance between the Duke of Sussex and his little nugget, Archie's christening was a special affair.