Mindy Kaling Champions Body Confidence Just in Time for Swimsuit Season

Got a bikini? Got a body? Congrats! You've just earned yourself a "bikini body."

Much is said about the love-hate relationship with swimsuit season, but Mindy Kaling is here to remind us that it's A-OK to love the skin you're in. The Office alum took to Instagram on Friday with a message (and some serious swimsuit inspo) we could all probably benefit from this summer.

"IDK who needs to hear this but," Kaling wrote on Instagram, "WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don't have to be a size 0."

The 40-year-old modeled a pair of especially chic bikinis by Tory Burch and Flagpole, while revealing that vacationing in Hawaii inspired her to embrace her curves.

"What I was struck about Hawaii is that everyone wears bikinis," she shared. "It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini because you're in Hawaii. There's so much body positivity there, that I, who is always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis."