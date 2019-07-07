Big Little Lies Finally Got to the Ice Cream Scene, But It Was a Bit of a Letdown

Elsewhere tonight, Mary Louise's evil quest continued, and the Monterey Five realized that they will all have to testify for Celeste, meaning they could be liable for anything up there on that stand, including any questions about Perry's death.

Obviously this sent them all into a panic, but it particularly rattled Bonnie, who was already truly going through it with her mom in a coma. We vaguely learned that her mom was somewhat abusive to her as a child and filled with rage, but other than that "I'm gonna push you under the water to help you learn to not drown" flashback we've already seen, we didn't really get specifics.

So Bonnie was in quite a state when we last saw her, lingering outside the police station.

Meanwhile, Renata learned she will no longer be featured in that "women in power" magazine spread, and her plan to have Mary Louise over for tea to convince her to drop her case backfired wildly when Mary Louise just ended up insulting her lifestyle and her giant furniture-less house.